St Lucia Zouks bought by India-based KPH Dream

India-based KPH Dream Cricket is the new owner of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team, the St Lucia Zouks.

Details about the purchase of the cricket team that has been part of the CPL since its inception in 2013, were shared at a meeting on February 17 at the Sandals Grande.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohit Burnman, one of the owners of KPH Dream Cricket, said that he was excited for the opportunity to invest, in what he called “one of the most exciting sporting tournaments in the world”.

“We visualize taking the franchise to the next level and showcasing St Lucia in the best possible light over the coming years,” added Burnman.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet in welcoming the new owners of the Saint Lucia Zouks said that, he was hopeful that, “their new energy and drive will inspire the team to excel”.

“Saint Lucians continue to root for the Zouks and we are encouraged by the confidence that Mr. Mohit Burman and his team have placed in the players and Saint Lucia. The Government of Saint Lucia looks forward to working closely with the new owners to create a team we can all be proud of,” added Chastanet.

Chastanet also used the opportunity to speak on international relations between India and Saint Lucia.

“I indicated to Burman that Saint Lucia has made a very clear policy position that we want to be able to strengthen our relationship with India. Actually we are in the process of looking to be able to open up a High Commission Office and have a stronger representation in India right now. We have seen several major Indian investments coming in, Burman being one of them, as well as some of the offshore schools and universities that we have here,” added Chastanet.