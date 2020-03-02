St Lucia Zouks bought by India-based KPH Dream

St Lucia Zouks bought by India-based KPH DreamMonday, March 02, 2020
|
India-based KPH Dream Cricket is the new owner of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team, the St Lucia Zouks.
Details about the purchase of the cricket team that has been part of the CPL since its inception in 2013, were shared at a meeting on February 17 at the Sandals Grande.
Speaking at the meeting, Mohit Burnman, one of the owners of KPH Dream Cricket, said that he was excited for the opportunity to invest, in what he called “one of the most exciting sporting tournaments in the world”.
“We visualize taking the franchise to the next level and showcasing St Lucia in the best possible light over the coming years,” added Burnman.
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet in welcoming the new owners of the Saint Lucia Zouks said that, he was hopeful that, “their new energy and drive will inspire the team to excel”.
“Saint Lucians continue to root for the Zouks and we are encouraged by the confidence that Mr. Mohit Burman and his team have placed in the players and Saint Lucia. The Government of Saint Lucia looks forward to working closely with the new owners to create a team we can all be proud of,” added Chastanet.
Chastanet also used the opportunity to speak on international relations between India and Saint Lucia.
“I indicated to Burman that Saint Lucia has made a very clear policy position that we want to be able to strengthen our relationship with India. Actually we are in the process of looking to be able to open up a High Commission Office and have a stronger representation in India right now. We have seen several major Indian investments coming in, Burman being one of them, as well as some of the offshore schools and universities that we have here,” added Chastanet.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy