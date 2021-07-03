St Lucian PM confirms one death following passage of Hurricane Elsa

Prime Minister of St Lucia Allen Chastanet has said that one man has died following the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa on Friday (July 2).

Chastanet made the disclosure in a Facebook post late Friday as he provided the country with the all clear, indicating that the storm had passed the island.

Reports are that, the man’s house collapsed during the passage of the storm.

“I just got off the phone with the director of NEMO who indicated that the all clear has been given. So it’s now safe for everyone to go out. I want to thank Minister King and the Ministry of Infrastructure for working so efficiently getting our roads cleared, and getting our electricity for the most part, up and running and the wires out of harm’s way for most of the individuals,” said Chastanet in a Facebook video.

“Sadly, I do have to report that there has been one fatality a gentleman in Fond St Jacques perished his home. This is not the first time that this has happened at Fond St Jacques and so my sympathies go out to his family. And also, I want to send my support to the community. And hopefully they’re not overly concerned about their own safety,” he added.

The PM further disclosed that several buildings were damaged during the passage of the storm, in addition some individuals had lost their roof structures.

Chastanet further said he and his team were working to quickly assess the damage as there are indications that another storm could be on its way.

“We have been advised that there is another storm that’s brewing, we still cannot confirm whether it’s going to come to St.Lucia. But we must prepare ourselves for that eventuality. So we’ll be moving very quickly to get the country clean,” said Chastanet

Elsa ravaged sections of St Lucia, downing trees and power lines, tearing off roofs and triggering flooding and landslides.