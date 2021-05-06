St Lucian PM denies flouting COVID-19 protocols

St Lucian PM denies flouting COVID-19 protocolsThursday, May 06, 2021
|
Prime Minister of St Lucia, Allen Chastanet, has denied claims that he on occasions flouts COVID-19 protocols.
Chastanet addressed the claims on Tuesday to a group of reporters following a media briefing.
According to Chastanet, he could not recall any incidents in which he intentionally broke COVID-19 measures.
However, Chastanet did recount an incident in which he wore a visor and was told by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) that the accessory was not sufficient to be worn alone.
Chastanet noted that at the time of the incident, he complied with the CMO’s advice and took corrective measures.
The PM stressed that he was being held to the same standards that he with the guidance of the CMO sets for the general population.
“So if somebody wants to take a picture of me going to the bar, having a drink and pulling down my mask at the bar, I can assure you that there will always be an occasion where you are going to find me doing that,” Chastanet explained.
“But to say to you that I am out flouting and deliberately disobeying the protocols, I don’t think that’s the case,” Chastanet added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy