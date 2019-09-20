St Lucian PM says fake Facebook profile created in his name

Log in. Scroll. *pauses* Ummm, why is there a whole other Facebook page with my name and face on it?!

*Sigh* I’ve fallen victim to the awful social media hazard of being impersonated by a stranger.

Unfortunately, there are no exceptions to this invasive and potentially dangerous scenario. Just ask the Prime Minister of St Lucia.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Tuesday (Sept. 17) alerted St. Lucians, to a fake Facebook profile created in his name, and cautioned against falling prey to these attempts at fraud.

“Fellow Saint Lucians, please be aware that there is currently another impersonator Facebook Profile in my name, which has been directly messaging social media users offering grants and other types of financial opportunities,” Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page.

“They use the names of credible organizations such as the United Nations to give credibility to their requests. I am begging you to please ignore and report these profiles when you receive such messages,” he said.

The prime minister noted that several government officials are also facing the same challenge, including Education Minister Dr Gale Rigobert, Community Development Minister Lenard “Spider” Montoute and Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee.

“Again I beg you, please do not entertain these Fake Profiles or worse, please do not send them any financial resources or copies of your personal documents. We are working to resolve the issue.”

Over the past two weeks, opposition figures including former Prime Minister Dr Kenny Anthony, who is the member of Parliament for Vieux Fort South, have issued similar warnings in connection with fake accounts in their names.