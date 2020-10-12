St Lucian police on manhunt for Jamaican charged with murder

St Lucian police on manhunt for Jamaican charged with murderMonday, October 12, 2020
|
The St Lucia police are looking for Jamaican Orville Pernel who escaped from prison earlier today.
Pernel, 27, escaped police custody where he was being held for the death of Cleus Alfred, also 27.
Superintendent of Crime Management, George Nicholas, said “He had a bail hearing on Friday where he was remanded until the 11th of November this year,” Nicolas said, adding “anyone with information regarding Pernel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station.
He added, “As we speak there is a manhunt in relation to the suspect and we are pursuing him. My information is that the suspect was in a cell with four other prisoners and he was able to saw the bars of the cell and made his way out of the cell.”
