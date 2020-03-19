St Lucians stranded in Martinique asked to contact consulate

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has asked St Lucians stranded in Martinique to make contact with the consulate.

The advise being issued by the OPM, comes as the French President, Emmanuel Macron, ordered the closure of the boarders on March 16; which prevented a number of St Lucians from leaving the French territory.

According to the OPM, the St Lucia Consulate in Martinique is in discussion with the French authorities in an attempt to arrange the return of the citizens.

St Lucians who need assistance to return to the island are asked to call the consulate, as the office will not be accepting any walk-in clients because of measures taken as a result of the coronavirus.

The daily ferry that operates between St Lucia and Martinique was earlier this week halted as both countries implemented measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.