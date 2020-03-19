St Lucians stranded in Martinique asked to contact consulate

St Lucians stranded in Martinique asked to contact consulateThursday, March 19, 2020
|
The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has asked St Lucians stranded in Martinique to make contact with the consulate.
The advise being issued by the OPM, comes as the French President, Emmanuel Macron, ordered the closure of the boarders on March 16; which prevented a number of St Lucians from leaving the French territory.
According to the OPM, the St Lucia Consulate in Martinique is in discussion with the French authorities in an attempt to arrange the return of the citizens.
St Lucians who need assistance to return to the island are asked to call the consulate, as the office will not be accepting any walk-in clients because of measures taken as a result of the coronavirus.
The daily ferry that operates between St Lucia and Martinique was earlier this week halted as both countries implemented measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy