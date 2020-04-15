St Mary men busted for flouting social gathering rules

Two St Mary men have been arrested in the parish for hosting an event in the Maroon Town area in breach of COVID-19 rules.

The police were alerted to the event after residents complained about the noise. When police tried to disperse the gathering, one of the men assaulted an officer.

The men have been identified as 60-year-old Rastology Francis and 40-year-old Rodolph Pink, both of Scott’s Hall addresses in the parish.

The duo were charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No. 3) Order, 2020. Additionally, Francis was charged with malicious destruction of property and assaulting a constable.