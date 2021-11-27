St Mary residents split on mandatory DNA testing

PATERNITY testing has always been a sensitive subject. However, since Parliamentarian Heroy Clarke called for mandatory DNA testing at birth, St Mary residents are expressing mixed views on the issue.

On November 9, the Member of Parliament for St James Central claimed there were statistics showing that giving children to random men were one of the main causes of domestic violence, although this claim was rejected by some social commentators.

Below, St Mary residents weigh in on the issue.

Roger Reid, 34 years old: Nuff a di woman dem a wicked and them wah deh wid three, four man one time, and them a go give the money man the pickney. A nuh joke, a the money man them a go give the pickney.



Gregory Williams, 31 years old: Mi nuh think that necessary because if me get a lady pregnant and the lady go a hospital go have her pickney, me the father weh turn up fi go sign fi the pickney, me must know if a fi me pickney or not. Mi nuh deh wid no bad woman. If me and my woman live a my yard together me must know if a me breed my woman or not.



Joan, 50 years old: Yes, because sometimes father a mind pickney weh a nuh fi them. It better you do it like that. If it [the family] mash up, it mash up. You have a child that you say is mine, you carry me to the court fi mind that child and it's not my child and me mind that child right up to [them] reach 18-year-old, foolishness!



Sweetie Man, 58 years old: Not a must, if me sure seh a my pickney, mi nuh haffi do no DNA. Then mi nuh must sure if a me breed me woman? Me must know the type a woman weh mi have, if it's a run around woman or what-have-you. The only time a person a go want DNA now a when you a deal with some gyal, gyal a road weh a run around and you nuh sure.



Treasure, 35 years old: More while the man dem get pickney and a nuh fi dem pickney and dem haffi mind them all when them big 'til them old, so it better we know from when the pickney born. So, you see all a dem money deh we woulda haffi a spend, suppose the youth a nuh fi mi and mi a spend all a dem and reach a DNA test, all a dem money deh mi want it back, ennuh. 'Cause from first you know seh a nuh my youth and you put him inna my name.



Paul, 38 years old: Yes, because when the pickney born you wah know seh a your own. When the pickney a 18, them just a find out seh the pickney a nuh fi dem.



Kevin, 39 years old: More likely nuff lady [that's] pregnant right now give the youth to wrong father, which the right father shoulda get the youth, straight. Mi know somebody weh that happen to right now; them did a go court and do a DNA and find out seh none a the youth dem a nuh fi him, mi think about three youth him have.



Delroy Cane, 40 years old: Yeah man, 'cause one woman have kids and none of dem a nuh fi me.



Glenford Latty, 49 years old: Yes! I know a woman weh give a next yout her kids and a nu fi him own. It necessary right ya now.