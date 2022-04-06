St Thomas residents urged to sound alarm on sexual offences

DEPUTY Superintendent of Police Jacqueline Dillon Grant is urging residents of Albion, St Thomas, to speak out against acts of sexual offences which have been on the rise in the parish.

“Sexual offences are high in the parish and many of them go with family members covering it up, mothers turning out their daughters to big man, big man see the likkle pickney dem a guh a school and instead of encouraging them to get an education, they start to look them,” said Dillon Grant, who was speaking at a domestic violence prevention seminar last Saturday, March 26 at Advanced Service Station at Albion Estate, St Thomas.

“The likkle young girls them cyaan walk in peace. The young men cannot walk in peace because we still have the cougar 'oman and the old man dem weh nah leave the young people to become adults,” she added.

Dillon Grant, who is a national domestic violence intervention officer for the Jamaica Constabulary Force, said it is also important to look out for the children of others.

“When you see a child weh yuh know for a fact is a victim of sexual abuse — get help, nuh shut up yuh eye, nuh lock up yuh ears and seh a nuh my business, because one day it is going to become your business,” she said.

At the same time, Dillon Grant spoke out against domestic violence which is a major problem in the parish.

She said in 2019, there were 1,904 incidents of domestic violence reported in St Thomas and a more alarming number in 2020.

“When wi a talk bout domestic violence, we not talking about just beating and boxing and kicking. Wi a talk bout the man dem weh a use money and the 'oman dem weh a use money fi control dem partner. Wi a talk bout the man and the oman weh a stalk dem one another using the cellphones… and then yuh have the women and men who feel as if they control each other and what each other has belongs to them and dem mek sure fi tell yuh say yuh cyaan lef and yuh tek it as a joke,” she said.

Dillon Grant said residents should reach out to State agencies such as court and police stations and community groups for help.

“Suh anything yuh know bout domestic violence and sexual violence, go make a report at police station, go get help, before smaddy dead, and go get help , before somebody is arrested, don't wait until the end to shoot off yuh mouth and talk about, mi did know but neva know weh fi do,” she said.

— Brittny Hutchinson