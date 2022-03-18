St Thomas youngsters eager for Teen Hub in parish

MORANT BAY, St Thomas — It was the lure of free printing services that first attracted Keniesha Henry to the Teen Hub at the Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew.

The opportunities it provides for her to help others is what made her stay. Now she is eager to see how the one being established in her native parish, St Thomas, will change the lives of teens just like her.

“I went down an awesome rabbit hole of opportunities that was provided there. I have realised that I can not only benefit from the Teen Hub but I can also give back as well. I am 100 per cent sure that it will benefit students and the young people here in St Thomas,” said Henry at a recent ground breaking ceremony.

The second-year biochemistry student at The University of the West Indies was among youngsters who had rave reviews for the initiative. She sees it as an asset to the parish she calls home, a section of the country that residents feel is often forgotten.

St Thomas is the second parish to benefit from a Teen Hub, following the November 2017 launch of the first one in St Andrew. Both facilities have been established to provide a safe environment through which adolescents may access a range of clinical, educational, and social services.

St Thomas Youth Empowerment Officer Dwayne Brown is also among those eagerly awaiting the day when the facility will be up and running in his parish.

“I went to a health fair in Portland recently where I got the chance to see the Teen Hub in full effect. A mock setup of the Teen Hub was on display with the bean bags where the teens can learn and interact. I was able to engage a few teens and, based on the conversations I had with them, they felt comfortable and they did not want to leave,” he said.

Tamoy Logan, who has used the facility in the past, described it as a welcoming environment where teens may candidly express themselves.

“The Teen Hub is more than a building, a business, a workplace or place to hang out; it has become our home, our support, our comfort, our safe haven,” she said.

State minister of health and wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, is hoping construction will begin soon in St Thomas.

Situated on Church Street in Morant Bay, the US$200,000 facility will offer mental health screening/counselling and referrals, reproductive health services, HIV testing and counselling, pregnancy tests, assistance with homework and school-based assessments, skills training, health fairs, among others.

Work is being undertaken through the Spotlight Initiative, which involves the Government of Jamaica, the European Union and the United Nations system in Jamaica.

— Ashagaye Mullings