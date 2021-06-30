St Thomas youth honoured with the Diana Award

MORANT BAY, St Thomas — Nineteen-year-old St Thomas native Nahjae Nunes, whose online youth seminars have changed the lives of hundreds of his peers around the world, is among this year's recipients of the Diana Award. The recognition has given a fillip to his spirits as he prepares to go overseas to pursue an MSc in Global Affairs at New York University.

“For me, this award is an occasion to inspire. It shows that… people out there do see and value the work I and other nation-builders do. I hope my receipt of this award will influence other young people to give back to their community and country as we all play our part in advancing the welfare of the human race,” said Nunes, who is also one of the winners of the second Youth SDG Summit's Youth Action Awards. “I am humbled to receive this award in memory of Princess Diana, a global figure who shared the belief that young people have the power to change the world. The recognition it provides serves as an impetus for me to continue taking my activism to the next level.”

Established in memory of the late princess of Wales, the award recognises the social actions or humanitarian work of individuals aged nine to 25. Its website explains that it is the “longest-running award for young people” and that its use of a retrospective nomination process sets it apart. “We believe this is special. Young people do not work towards the award, rather they demonstrate their suitability through their actions, without any expectation of reward,” it says.

In detailing why Nunes received the award the website described him as “a dedicated educator who, at the age of 19, has already racked up six years teaching children for free”.

It continued, “In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic Nahjae led a team to train over 100 children, aged nine to 11, in public speaking, digital literacy and critical thinking. Nahjae then ran a series of online youth seminars on subjects like entrepreneurship and climate change, reaching over 800 people around the world. Shortly after, Nahjae distributed 1,500 textbooks to local Jamaican high schools in need. Described as 'focused, empathetic and compassionate', he is affectionately known as 'Uncle Nahjae' to his students.”

Nunes' family is elated by the recognition he has been given.

“Nahjae has made our entire family proud, we celebrate all his achievements and successes with all our love and support,” said his proud mother Stacey-Ann Nunes.

Equally proud is Abigail Wright, a guidance counsellor at three schools with whose students Nunes has worked during weekend sessions. “I have had the opportunity to work alongside Nahjae. Working with him makes me feel confident, comfortable and motivated to get the job done. Also, he relates well and understands the children [with whom he] engages,” said Wright.

Nunes is one of 308 young people around the world whose efforts have been honoured by their receival of the Diana Award this year.