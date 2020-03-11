St Vincent confirms first coronavirus case

St Vincent confirms first coronavirus caseWednesday, March 11, 2020
|
The first case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Luke Browne made the announcement at a press briefing on Wednesday evening.
He said that test results had come back positive for a Vincentian female who had returned to St Vincent and the Grenadines from the United Kingdom on March 7.
The minister said the patient voluntarily reported her symptoms to health personnel on March 10 and has since been in voluntary isolation at home.
The Minister said the patient and her family have been informed and a health team has been dispatched to the home.
The Ministry of Health said all necessary steps are being taken in relation to this development.
