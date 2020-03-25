St Vincent court again makes mandatory quarantine order amid COVID-19 threat

St Vincent court again makes mandatory quarantine order amid COVID-19 threatWednesday, March 25, 2020
|
A magistrate’s court has granted an application for an individual in St Vincent and the Grenadines to be placed in mandatory quarantine in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kingstown Magistrate’s Court made the decision during an in-camera hearing on Monday.
Earlier this month, the Serious Offences Court granted an order pursuant to the Public Health Act, 1977 for the isolation of 15 persons for 14 days. The Ministry of Health has since said that all of those persons have completed their quarantine and none of them had COVID-19.
Last week, the Ministry of Health placed under 15-day mandatory quarantine, at least 39 Girls’ High School students and five chaperones following their return from the French island of Guadeloupe, where cases of the virus have been reported.
