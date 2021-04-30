St Vincent farm worker dies while quarantining at hotel in Canada

St Vincent farm worker dies while quarantining at hotel in CanadaFriday, April 30, 2021
|
A farm worker who left St Vincent and the Grenadines for Canada was found unresponsive at a hotel in Mississauga, Ontario on Thursday (April 29).
Police in Canada say they have launched an investigation to find out how 23-year-old Romario Morgan died.
Morgan was part of a group of Caribbean farmworkers who recently travelled to Canada and had to quarantine at a hotel for fourteen-days, in accordance with the country’s COVID-19 prevention protocols.
The group’s quarantine period is set to end today (April 30).
The batch of seasonal farmworkers left St. Vincent and the Grenadines on April 9 and spent a week in St. Lucia, after which they arrived in Canada.
