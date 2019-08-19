St Vincent PM wants regional cricket to improve

President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Ricky Skerritt, and vice-president

Dr Kishore Shallow reiterated commitment to strengthen ties with CARICOM during

a courtesy call last Thursday morning with Dr Hon Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister

of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Also present at the meeting was former West Indies wicketkeeper and recently appointed CWI independent director, Ambassador Michael Findlay. The more than three-hour meeting addressed not just the urgent need to strengthen schools’ cricket, but also concerns and plans for Governance reform, a financial review, modernisation of the Team Selection System, and the need to introduce a fitness culture at the youth level.

President Skerritt assured Gonsalves that after just four months of the new administration, hard work was well under way on all fronts to strengthen stakeholder relations and to bring improvement and success both off and on the field. In the same breath, he also thanked and commended Gonsalves for the good work St Vincent did in hosting the just-concluded Rising Stars Under-19 tournament and trial matches.

Meanwhile, Gonsalves, who is a known cricket lover, urged the visiting CWI trio to do whatever is necessary to mould that talent and improve the on-field results, as the “Caribbean people are hungry for a return to the victory days.”

— Written by Chase