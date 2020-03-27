Staffers at Grateful Hill Primary prepare meals for students stuck at home

Staff at the St Catherine-based Grateful Hill Primary School have been preparing and distributing meals to their students who are at home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The activity is being carried out three days each week by teachers and ancillary workers for the more than 80 young learners who are on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) as well as other students.

Principal George Moodie told JIS News that they combine the support provided by Nutrition Products Limited, and other food products stocked by the school, to ensure that the students are provided with meals that the institution would have been giving them during regular school days.

He said four teachers use their personal cars for the distribution while adhering to the social distancing protocol. “We are trying our best to ensure that the students receive the hot meals while school is out. The teachers are sacrificing because the children need our care,” Moodie said.

Along with the provision of meals, the school has set up a WhatsApp group for the transmission of lessons and guidance to parents who are without regular Internet service.

The Principal said since 2012, the institution has been enjoying a 90 per cent placement in traditional high schools, and there is a resolve to maintain and surpass that achievement. “We want to hit even 100 per cent. We cannot let go, so we have bonded as a family to ensure that we maintain the stability of education in our school,” he emphasised.