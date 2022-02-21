Stand Up for Jamaica alarmed at 19 killings by security forces since 2022

HUMAN rights group Stand Up Jamaica (SUFJ) is expressing concern over what they describe as alarming data from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) highlighting the number of fatal shootings involving the police since the start of 2022.

According to SUFJ, INDECOM's data shows that there were 19 fatal shootings of which four involved members of the vulnerable community. The group said this figure reflects the failure of the security forces, who lack the proper training in how they approach various circumstances.

“We are again driving the call for a better option to fight crime. The interaction between the members of the security forces, the mentally ill, and citizens, especially those from the inner city have worsened. We are again calling on the authorities to place more emphasis on community-based training for officers,” SUFJ said in a media release Sunday evening.

“The culture of force has infringed upon the rights and lives of Jamaicans, and we are happy that INDECOM is renewing the calls for various recommendations, such as the use of non-lethal options and the use of body-worn cameras. These recommendations are encouraged as they will strengthen our systems to give justice and ensure accountability.”

Further, SUFJ said it believes there needs to be a different approach in fighting crime and it is waiting to see a plan to address the deep-rooted problems.

“We have to provide more opportunities and job opportunities to keep our people engaged. We believe this is one of the biggest deterrents to crime,” the statement said.