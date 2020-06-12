Starbucks allows employees to wear Black Lives Matter attire

BUZZ Fam, Starbucks employees can now wear attire to work supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. This comes after facing major backlash on social media when it was reported that the

In fact, the company is putting its money where its mouth is. The employees will not only be able to don BLM attire, but Starbucks will make 250,000 specialty shirts supporting the movement.

“Until these shirts arrive in stores, partner will be able to wear their BLM pin or shirt in passionate support of their community and humanity,” the company said in a statement to Forbes.