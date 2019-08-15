Starbucks opens first store in Cayman

Starbucks

and Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited have opened their first Starbucks® store

in the Cayman Islands.

This marks another milestone for the global coffee company’s expansion in the Caribbean. Located within one of Cayman’s most iconic locations, Camana Bay, the new 1,500 square-foot store showcases the iconic Starbucks brand while also celebrating the culture and heritage of Cayman’s people.

“With the diverse and growing economy and the melting pot of cultures who work, live or visit our Cayman shores, the opening of Starbucks will allow visitors and locals alike to enjoy the world’s finest coffee right here in our island,” local partner Jason Brown said.

The unique coffeehouse design features a pink and white bar inspired by Cayman’s world-famous pink sand beaches with dark walnut finishes; a nod to the island’s long history in boat-making.

Located directly across from the bar is a 56-foot wide mural by locally based artist, Tansy Maki. The hand-painted mural showcases the local flora and fauna and a Siren, a Starbucks icon, laying in the water admiring the natural wonder of Grand Cayman.

Starbucks® stores in Cayman are exclusively owned by Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited and are sub-licensed and operated through Caribbean Coffee Baristas Cayman Limited, a consortium led by Ian Dear, Adam Stewart and his local partner Jason Brown.