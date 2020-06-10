Starbucks to close 400 locations

Starbucks to close 400 locationsWednesday, June 10, 2020
|
Starbucks says it is re-examining its brick and mortar strategy and will be closing 400 stores in the US and Canada over the next 18 months. Instead, the company will expand its pickup-only and to-go business. This is due in part to the dramatic change in customer behaviour during the pandemic.
In its latest SEC filing, the company said it expects to open about 300 new North American stores that specialise in carryout and pick-up options over the next year and a half.
“This repositioning will include the closure of up to 400 company-operated stores over the next 18 months in conjunction with the opening, over time, of a greater number of new, repositioned stores in different locations and with innovative store formats,” the company wrote in its filing.
Starbucks said its new retail strategy is designed to “enhance the customer experience, expand our retail presence and enable profitable growth for the future.”
In a response to questions sent by CNN, Starbucks said about 80 per cent of transactions at its nearly 15,000 US stores are “on-the-go” purchases. It also highlighted the fact that its “on the go” strategy will also limit crowds in its cafes.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy