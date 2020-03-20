State of Emergency declared in Haiti

A state of emergency has now been declared in Haiti following the detection of two cases of the novel coronavirus in the Caribbean nation.

At a news conference, President Jovenel Moise on Thursday said that all the Caribbean country’s ports, airports and borders would be closed to people from midnight, though they would remain open for goods traffic.

He also informed that schools, universities, places of worship and industrial parks would be closed.

He said a curfew would be imposed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as of Friday.