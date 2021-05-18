State-of-the-art resource centre opens at Ferncourt High School

STUDENTS of Ferncourt High School in Claremont, St Ann, have received a technological boost to assist with research and the completion of assignments with the official opening of a state-of-the-art resource centre at the institution.

The centre is outfitted with 48 desktop computers, chairs, desks, air-conditioning units and Internet connectivity.

The desktop computers were donated by the school's alumni association in New York.

The facility was commissioned into service by Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams on May 13, following a ceremony at the institution.

In his address, principal at the Ferncourt High School, Sheldon Thomas, said the computer lab will improve students' research skills and develop their digital experience. He further noted that the world is advancing technologically and the school's administration is moving to accelerate computer literacy, in order to make students more marketable.

“In May 2020, the school developed a business plan for the development of information communication technology (ICT) centres at the school to facilitate the growth of and changing demands of the local and global marketplace, as our students must be equipped with skills to make them marketable,” he stated.

“ICT is an emerging and exciting field that all companies are embracing. The increased focus of ICT in our society will add value to students learning, as we know that learning in a technology-enhanced environment is more stimulating and more engaging than in our traditional classroom environment,” Thomas outlined.

The principal noted that plans are underway to establish additional ICT infrastructure at the school, through partnerships with varying stakeholders.

“In order to continue to make our students more marketable, we will be putting forward a proposal, which we have in place, to add additional ICT centres, converting our reading room into an ICT room and our mathematics room,” Thomas said.

“In making this possible, we will seek the assistance of our stakeholders, our past student association, and I know we will also continue to get the support of the Ministry of Education, Youth and information to ensure that our students benefit from the programmes here and become first-class citizens anywhere they go in the world,” he added.

Thomas stated that the school will be offering training in digital animation, coding, computer graphics and printing in the upcoming academic year.

Additionally, he stated that the institution is moving to bring ICT skills to community members in Claremont.

Williams said the opening of the computer lab points to the “continuing efforts to improve the school's infrastructure and provide our students with the necessary resources” for their advancement.

– JIS