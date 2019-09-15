STATHS slam 12 past Northern Tech in Manning Cup

STATHS slam 12 past Northern Tech in Manning CupSunday, September 15, 2019
Champions
of 1987 St Andrew Technical High (STATHS) were in a devastating mood on
Saturday as they swamped Northern Technical 12-0 to move ahead of St Catherine
High in Group C of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition.
The margin of victory enabled STATHS to lead on goal difference as although St Catherine also scored an impressive 8-1 win over Oberlin at Golden Spring, STATHS have a goal difference of 17 with St Catherine on 16.
Defending champions Kingston College defeated Pembroke Hall 5-0 to maintain their lead in Group G with Excelsior moving into second position after they defeated Dunoon Park Technical 3-0 at Excelsior.
Former champions St George’s defeated Ardenne 5-1 at Ardenne to solidify their position at the top of Group F while Denham Town moved to the top of Group B with a 1-0 win over Ascot.
Bridgeport and Cumberland are tied at the top of Group A after 1-0 victories over Clan Carthy and St Jago respectively. Haile Selassie surprised last year’s semi-finalists Holy Trinity 1-0 to move to third in Group A.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
GROUP A
- Haile Selassie 1 vs Holy Trinity 0
- Clan Carthy 0 vs Bridgeport 1
- Cumberland 1 vs St Jago 0
GROUP B
- Kingston High 1 vs Charlie Smith 1
- Ascot 0 vs Denham Town 1
- Jonathan Grant 4 vs Donald Quarrie 0
GROUP C
- Northern Technical 0 vs STATHS 12
- Oberlin 1 vs St Catherine 8
- Penwood 1 vs Papine 3
GROUP F
- Ardenne 1 vs St George’s College 5
- Eltham 1 vs Calabar 1
- Norman Manley 2 vs Campion 0
GROUP G
- Pembroke Hall 0 vs Kingston College 5
- Excelsior 3 vs Dunoon Park 0
- Kingston Technical 1 vs Cedar Grove 1
