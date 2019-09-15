STATHS slam 12 past Northern Tech in Manning Cup

Champions

of 1987 St Andrew Technical High (STATHS) were in a devastating mood on

Saturday as they swamped Northern Technical 12-0 to move ahead of St Catherine

High in Group C of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition.

The margin of victory enabled STATHS to lead on goal difference as although St Catherine also scored an impressive 8-1 win over Oberlin at Golden Spring, STATHS have a goal difference of 17 with St Catherine on 16.

Defending champions Kingston College defeated Pembroke Hall 5-0 to maintain their lead in Group G with Excelsior moving into second position after they defeated Dunoon Park Technical 3-0 at Excelsior.

Former champions St George’s defeated Ardenne 5-1 at Ardenne to solidify their position at the top of Group F while Denham Town moved to the top of Group B with a 1-0 win over Ascot.

Bridgeport and Cumberland are tied at the top of Group A after 1-0 victories over Clan Carthy and St Jago respectively. Haile Selassie surprised last year’s semi-finalists Holy Trinity 1-0 to move to third in Group A.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

GROUP A

Haile Selassie 1 vs Holy Trinity 0

Clan Carthy 0 vs Bridgeport 1

Cumberland 1 vs St Jago 0

GROUP B

Kingston High 1 vs Charlie Smith 1

Ascot 0 vs Denham Town 1

Jonathan Grant 4 vs Donald Quarrie 0

GROUP C

Northern Technical 0 vs STATHS 12

Oberlin 1 vs St Catherine 8

Penwood 1 vs Papine 3

GROUP F

Ardenne 1 vs St George’s College 5

Eltham 1 vs Calabar 1

Norman Manley 2 vs Campion 0

GROUP G