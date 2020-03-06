Stay away from Haiti! US urges citizens to avoid Caribbean country

Stay away from Haiti! US urges citizens to avoid Caribbean countryFriday, March 06, 2020
The United States has urged its nationals not to travel to the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country of Haiti because of the high level of crime, civil unrest and kidnapping.
“Violent crime, such as armed robbery and carjacking, is common. Kidnapping is widespread. Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities. Victims have included US citizens,” the US Department of State said in a statement.
It warned that demonstrations, tyre burning, and roadblocks are frequent, unpredictable and can turn violent.
“Local police may lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents. Emergency response, including ambulance service, is limited or non-existent,” the statement added.
The statement by Washington follows one issued by the US Embassy in Haiti urging the Jovenel Moise government “to meet the needs of the Haitian people by urgently addressing public security, restarting economic growth, and organising free, fair, and credible legislative elections as soon as technically feasible.”
