Stay in your rooms then! Windies cricket team sanctioned for breaking New Zealand’s COVID-19 protocols

The West Indies Cricket team will miss training and be confined to their hotel rooms after members of the squad breached New Zealand’s COVID-19 protocols.

The team is in the country preparing for an upcoming series with the Black Caps.

According to the Guardian, the New Zealand health authority said the West Indies cricket team broke COVID-19 restrictions by sharing meals and mingling in groups. The footage of these occurrences was captured on the hotel’s CCTV cameras.

Agreeing with the confinement, Johnny Grave, West Indies Cricket chief executive admitted that it is a “huge blow” to their preparation. And committed to doing an internal investigation.

“We’ve written to our players to emphasise the importance of following the protocols,” he said. “My disappointment is our players are the maybe the most experienced in the world at dealing with these strict quarantine measures,” he added. He was referring to their recent tour of England conducted in similar circumstances.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s general director of health, Ashley Bloomfield, says the team broke the integrity of their agreement.

“It is a privilege to come here but in return they have to stick to the rules,” she said. “Keeping COVID-19 out of our communities and keeping our staff safe depends on it. They didn’t do that, despite agreeing to abide by the parameters of the exemption.”