Stay inside: Health Ministry issues warning for J’cans with respiratory illnesses

Stay inside: Health Ministry issues warning for J’cans with respiratory illnessesMonday, June 22, 2020
|
The Ministry
of Health and Wellness (MOHW) has urged Jamaicans, particularly those with
respiratory illnesses to stay indoors.
This comes on the heels of several reports, that some people are having difficulty breathing due to the large dust plume across the island.
In a release on Monday (June 22), the MOHW said that exposure to dust particles can have severe health effects, including increased risk of respiratory and related illnesses, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and respiratory infections and allergies.
“Members of the public and especially persons who already are already experiencing or are prone to respiratory illnesses, should exercise great care,” read the release.
The release further encouraged persons to wear masks when outdoors, cover in long sleeve clothing, stay hydrated, and the continuation of good hand hygiene practices.
Dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa arrived in Jamaica on Sunday, after spending the last week over the Atlantic Ocean.
The dust has resulted in hazy skies and a reduction in air quality.
