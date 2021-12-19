Steady decline in births since 2010

Since 2010, Jamaica has been experiencing a steady decline in births, records from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) have revealed.

The data reflects that annual births went from 42,372 in 2010 to 34,637 in 2019. In the 10-year period, only two years recorded a very slight uptick – 904 in 2015 and 426 in 2019.

In addition, the numbers trended downwards for five consecutive years between 2010 and 2014 – a 12.7 per cent decrease.

Psychologist Dr Leahcim Semaj told the Jamaica Observer that the greatest factor impacting childbirth is the increase of women's economic and educational status.

“Their careers become more critical, they are spending a longer time in school and the focus of just having children is lessened. As women's educational level and professional achievements increase, the desire and the need for having larger families or having more children reduces. And that has been going on for a long time,” he said.

Semaj said research conducted by himself and the National Family Planning Board (NFPB) in the 1980s and 1990s showed that, “Even in Jamaica, girls who had something to defend – meaning that they were in training programmes, they were employed, they have expectations of going further ahead in school – had a greater use of contraceptives.”

But, in 2018, the board's Executive Director Lovette Byfield said not enough women were making use of the contraceptive methods. Byfield credited low negotiation skills, unwillingness of the partner, and low contraceptive knowledge plagued by various myths for the low usage.

Alison Drayton, director and representative for the United Nations Population Fund Subregional Office for the Caribbean, also said declining fertility levels was an emerging trend in many regions of the world.

Last year, Caribbean Development Bank of Jamaica (CDB) Director of Economics Dr Justin Ram said the CDB had predicted a 50 per cent downward change in the population by the end of the century.

Meanwhile, a survey undertaken by the Sunday Observer found that some Jamaicans were being persuaded not to pregnant by two main factors: crime and economic uncertainty.

Kadiene Williams, 24, said: “With all that is going on in our society I believe everything plays a factor into adults taking a moment to say, 'Should I have my child in Jamaica?' As a young adult it looks very daunting to raise a family as the dollar is falling, pay is not rising. To raise a family would mean two persons come together, get facilities to house, feed, and raise a child.

“All I can see is dollar sign in the statement I made. As a recent graduate, getting a job was hard, especially getting a good paying one. The dollar just doesn't fit the budget to have a child. As it pertains to crime. It is very scary to know many of our children go missing on a regular basis. I would want to ensure I have things in place so I can ensure the safety of my child. As I mentioned, most of this is all dollar signs.”

Vanessa Johnson, 31, reasoned: “I have one child and I am not having anymore. Time get harder right now. Everybody see it and feel it. I don't think children fi struggle. My mother did struggle with me and my brother coming up and it was never so hard back then. It is harder right now. If I should have another child, I would have to plan for it. Mi cyaa just get up and have pickney suh. I don't have it [money] to have a next child, so I don't see the need to have a next one.”

Jovanni, 23, related: “To some extent, I am concerned about starting a family in Jamaica because of the financial situation and crime. However, I would still have to raise and start my family somewhere. There are not a lot of opportunities to go abroad to start a family or start making an income there, so you would pretty much have to do with what you're given which is to stay here in Jamaica. So, it is to some extent, concerning. It's really going to be challenging to actually have it done to your liking or make it better than what you had growing up.”

Stacy-Ann Delevante, 39, responded: “I'm a single mom and the level of effort, energy, and resources required to raise a child can really be taxing. It is quite a rewarding journey, but not one for the faint-hearted. Staring down the barrel of 40 right now, I don't see myself undertaking that journey again, but kudos to those who have raised multiple children and have done an awesome job of it. As for me, a yah so it done.”

A 24-year-old living in Kingston said: “I'll consider conceiving when I'm in a more financially stable job. To be frank, I'm hardly surviving as is, so it would be unreasonable to trouble fire. My salary covers my basic needs with a little wiggle room for pleasure. Mom always says it's not what you make, it's how much you save, and it resonated. I ensure that I have two insurances, investments, and savings with two organisations. Those are all deducted.

“Furthermore, the crime rate continues to peak. I get that nowhere is safe, but Jamaica is not it right now. I am beyond dissatisfied with my current job. It was the first job I landed after completing my bachelor's degree, and for that I am grateful. However, I believe that my degree has not been put to use. I have applied for several jobs within my field, but who knew that it would have been so difficult to land a 'dream job?' I didn't for sure.”

Shannique Henry, 27, stressed: “Mi heart pain mi. Just this week, a three-year-old child was hit by a bullet in the head. Now, this child don't even know how bullet look. This child can't spell bullet, but the child was hit by the bullet. It could never be economic reasons why you would want to have a child. It's definitely the crime.

“Two weeks ago, again, a six-year-old girl, who has a birthday this month, lose her life. Mi nuh seh the economic problem nuh exist, but in all essence, two persons make a child. And, if the father run gone, you still have to brace yourself and say alright, make me call Aunty Jean. Economic concerns deh everywhere.”

Henry added: “If mi have seven dumpling ina the pot, me and the two pickney dem a go eat the seven dumpling. But weh we a go do bout crime? Weh wi a go do when maas Joe decide seh him a go rise him big rifle and shoot over mi head and mek one a di bullet dem ketch mi pickney? We can't do anything bout it. If we rattle out the crime, nuff pickney can born. Hungry nah kill my child, but a bullet will. Starvation nah kill my pickney. As poor as the country is, a the bullet dem a kill people.”

Citing the responses collected in the survey, Dr Semaj told the Sunday Observer that the likelihood of the trend of avoiding pregnancy continuing is high, especially because of the financial impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

“Other countries have experienced a similar decline in birth rate. More notably, developed countries. It continued last year and it should continue this year also. COVID put some more pressure on families and some people have gotten it harder than some,” he said.