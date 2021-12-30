Steps taken to strengthen regional coconut industry

The International Trade Centre (ITC), the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) recently partnered to facilitate the development efforts of the region's coconut industry.

Through a virtually signed letter of intent last week, the entities are seeking to increase awareness of the health benefits of the product as well as to raise its application in the food and beverage industry even as they launch new products to facilitate wider market penetration.

This, as the global coconut market demand is said to be at an all-time high and is projected to grow exponentially over the next 10 years.

In the letter of intent, the signatories acknowledged the importance of cooperation across the areas of knowledge management, information dissemination, public-private production and commercialisation connections with Alliances for Action partners; capacity-building activities around production and processing and strengthened systems for improved sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) compliance in the Caribbean.

The entities share the view that while the Caribbean has tremendous potential to become an active competitor in the global coconut marketplace, its pace of growth has been compromised by ageing plantations, lack of quality planting material, prevalence of pests and diseases, compounded by lack of investment, financial and technological constraints.

“This collaboration will help us to improve our implementation on the ground, scale up and help us align our policies in the region to support farmer organisations, and to expand coconut production and commercialisation. We're very sure that this will help us to reduce the risk of investing in value chains by collaborating with policymakers, buyers, financial institutions, and other organisations that will help to increase the capacity of smallholder farmers,” stated William Castro Rodriguez, international consultant with the ITC.

“We continue to pledge our support to continue promoting integrated value chains into the Caribbean,” he added.

Recognising the potential of the industry, ITC and CARDI have combined their efforts to implement the project, 'Alliances for Coconut Industry Development Expansion and Enhanced Support for the Caribbean.' The project aims to enhance the competitiveness of small-scale farmers in coconut value chains through better local, regional, and global market integration and production performance. The project is being implemented under the Alliances for Action model which promotes inclusive and sustainable agricultural value chains while ensuring compliance with environmental, economic, and social requirements.

Financed by the European Union under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Programme, with oversight by the CARIFORUM directorate, phase 2 of the project is expected to end in 2023.

According to Ansari Hosein, manager of science, technology and innovation at CARDI, the project will aid the maximisation of resources available across stakeholders.

“We look forward to this alliance which identifies clear opportunities for synergies between projects to deliver real action and real results to the agricultural communities of this region, so that in time we can speak of this alliance in the context of being a true success story which created long-lasting positive impacts,” he said.

Under the 11th EDF programme, the SPS measures project have been deemed by the institutions as an important action for the Caribbean, not only in terms of expanding into markets internationally but also one that contributes to transforming the regional food sector for improved food and nutrition security.

“The project's specific work on developing the coconut industry includes the provision of technical assistance to private sector organisations in the areas of training and guidance in key aspects of food safety, innovation, they also upgrade laboratories to undertake tests that are required for the marketing and trade of coconut and coconut products,” said Ana Marisa Cordero, acting head of the IICA's Agricultural Health, Food Safety and Food Quality programme.

“These interventions will contribute to an increased capacity for exports, increased trade and economic development, increased compliance with international obligations and improved market access and a reduction in food safety-related incidents.

“The partnership with the ITC and CARDI will further assist IICA to achieve the benefits of the rationalisation of resources to scale up interventions to reach a larger number of stakeholders and hence, have a greater impact on livelihoods along the region's coconut supply chain,” Cordero said.