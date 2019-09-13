STETHS hammer Black River 11-0 in ISSA/Wata DaCosta Cup

Former champions St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) emphatically dismissed Black River 11-0 in their ISSA/Wata DaCosta Cup Zone F match on their home turf in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth on Thursday.

Kristoff Murray led STETHS’s victory charge with four goals as Michael German and substitute Mustaq Cristopher each scored a brace. The goal-feast was completed with a goal apiece by Kevon Garwood, Denari Watson and Antonio Biggs.

The win pushes STETHS to maximum six points from their two matches, as they had earlier defeated Maggotty 1-0.

STETHS are second behind Zone E leaders Munro College, who are on seven points after drawing 1-1 with Lacovia at Munro also on Thursday. Munro, however, have played three matches.

In Zone G, Alston and Holmwood Technical won their second match, as both disposed of Roger Clarke and Spalding by the same margin – 2-0.

Alston lead the Zone on goal difference as both are on six points from two matches, with Alston having a goal difference of four to Holmwood’s three.

ZONE E

STETHS 11 vs Black River 0

Sydney Pagon 0 vs Newell 1

Munro College 1 vs Lacovia 1

ZONE G

Roger Clarke 0 vs Alston 2

Spalding 0 vs Holmwood 2

Christiana 0 vs Knox 0