Steve Llamb dies

Steve Llamb, the man who was practically raised by Gordon “Butch” Stewart and eventually rose to become manager of the late tourism and business mogul's three villas, died yesterday in Florida, USA.

Llamb, who was from Discovery Bay, St Ann, and had suffered renal failure many years ago, died from complications associated with COVID-19.

Llamb's association with Stewart was reported in the Jamaica Observer's souvenir tribute to the ATL Group chairman in February this year.

In that report he had outlined how he started working officially for Stewart in February 1988 after doing odd jobs for the hotelier before that.

Llamb had also recalled that when he was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2015 Stewart spared no expense in getting him the best medical treatment.

“I told him many times, I said 'Boss, I will take a bullet for you'... because he's been very good to me. I came from nothing. Sometimes I said I wish Mr Stewart could live forever. I prayed for him every night,” Llamb said in the interview.

“He taught me well; everything I know. He made me the person that I am today. I like things to be done the right way, so that's why I'm a hands-on person. He taught me that,” added Llamb, who worked with Stewart for 33 years.