Still no arrest following break-in at GG's house

There is still no confirmation of whether or not Governor General Patrick Allen was at his private residence early last week when thieves broke into the house at Gibraltar, near Oracabessa in western St Mary.

crime Scene investigators turned up early Tuesday morning at the gate of the swanky property, a section of which overlooks the Caribbean Sea, triggering speculation in the minds of the few neighbours around that something was amiss.

Investigators seeking clues into what actually happened have essentially kept quiet about the matter, and did not say whether or not Sir Patrick, who was appointed governor general in February 2009, was the target.

It could not be determined also what articles the robbers took.

Commanding officer for the St Mary Police Division, Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson confirmed to the Jamaica Observer yesterday that the investigation was continuing but said she could not provide any further information.

“I haven't said anything to anybody. There's an investigation going on and I'm not really in a position to say anything right now,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The investigation is said to be a “high-profile” one, and it was unclear how many personnel had been assigned to get to the root of the matter.

Several calls to the Office of the Governor General went unanswered up to Saturday.

It is not the first such incident in the community, as police have said that robberies had been reported in recent years.

There was also a report that almost three weeks ago, the body of a man was found on the ground about two houses from the GG's residence, but there was no confirmation from the police.

The Gibraltar housing estate is approximately a five-minute drive from the Oracabessa town centre and accommodates several high-profile individuals and families, among them a former custos of St Mary who has acted as governor general before.

Meanwhile, Reverend Herro Blair Jr, former prison chaplain, told the Sunday Observer that similar incidents may occur in the future if the crime situation is tapped, and said that not even Prime Minster Andrew Holness or other members of government are off limits.

“A hungry man does not care who he is taking things from. They don't really care who they are robbing. It could be the prime minister for all they care. They want to make sure that needs of themselves, their family and their children can be met,” he said.

“Sadly, that hungry man may be 19 years old with two or three children,” he continued.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gary Francis, who is assigned to the Police Emergency Communication Centre of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), told the Sunday Observer that he wasn't aware of the issue.

Further, one officer, who asked not to be named, described the investigation as “hush hush” and said only a handful of officers within the JCF were informed.

The governor general represents the monarch on ceremonial occasions such as the ceremonial opening of Parliament, the presentation of honours, and military parades.

Allen, almost 13 years in his tenure, stressed the need for “better days” a little over a month ago in his 2022 New Year's Day message.

“Today as we journey, start a new journey into the unknown, I offer you words of hope and courage; hope to believe that better days are on the horizon and courage to rise and meet them,” he said.

He added: “The bonds that unite us are stronger than the elements that divide us. It is this unity that will sustain us as we pull ourselves together and retool, refocus on what we can achieve even as we confront the triple realities of crime, COVID and corruption.”

Helene Davis-Whyte, general secretary of the Jamaica Association of Local Government Officers (JALGO), told the Sunday Observer that this situation confirms for her that no one is safe in Jamaica.

“It is concerning for us that nobody is safe, regardless of whatever security detail you may have…that you cannot assume that you are safe because one these criminals are brazen, and two, it appears they have technology at their fingertips and in some instances, are better armed than the police. None of us is able, being victims,” she said.

“It means they can do what they want at will until and unless we can get to a point of being able to control, in a very large way, the inflow of weapons into Jamaica.”

Most government officials, Davis Whyte added, have close protection security.

“...But I don't know, that they stay at their [officials] homes. If it's in fact a situation where security was at home and that happened, I don't know that it is special because there are a lot of persons in Jamaica generally who have security by virtue of private security companies, and criminals breach that security and are able to get inside.”

In addition, Blair said such incidents highlight the fact that the religious community has failed the country.

“The Church has failed because we have not maintained those that were within, and we've not gone out to get those that are not in. The children that grew up in Sunday school, on the choir in church, the children that were influenced and got baptised, when you talk to most of them on the road, they are no longer in church and they are no longer saved.”

Blair said parents have failed too.

“You have this generation and for them, morals are hear say because it's not something that is taught. It's not only the Church… parents are failing. So, this generation is growing up without knowledge of God, without respect for life and respect for others.”