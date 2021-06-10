PHOTO: Stony Hill Police Station gets printer

Thursday, June 10, 2021

President of the Kiwanis Club of Stony Hill Leighton James (left) presents a printer to Sergeant

Adrian Clarke of the Stony Hill Police Station in St Andrew. At right is the club's Distinguished

President Nadeen Francis. The presentation took place at the police station earlier this week.

The printer will be used by the Stony Hill police in the preparation of its reports.

