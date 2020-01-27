Stop glorifying Kartel: Children’s Advocate says his music linked to kids committing crimes

Despite being a convicted murderer, dancehall artiste, Vybz Kartel still has the love and support of many Jamaicans- including children.

And that’s what Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon Harrison wants to change.

She points to a study conducted by her office which found that Vybz Kartel is the role model among girls and boys who were either charged or formally accused of committing an offence.

“This is the person they saw as the be-all and end-all of what you need to strive to be like,” she said.

“If you stop and just dissect for a moment a cross section of the type of lyrics that are contained in Mr Palmer’s [Vybz Kartel] music, certainly as a parent, that’s not the kind of music my children would be exposed to – not if I have anything to do with it,” she said.

Harrison was speaking on Sunday at the Caribbean Conference of Seventh-day Christians prayer breakfast.

“We have to ask ourselves the question, who are the role models that are setting the examples for our children?” she said.

Gordon Harrison cautioned that if Jamaica’s children, boys in particular, are constantly fed a diet of violence then the crime rate will only increase.

Vybz Kartel, real name Adidja Palmer, is hailed as dancehall’s greatest lyricist. In 2014, he along with three other co-accused were convicted for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. He was sentenced to life in prison, with 35 years before qualifying for parole.

He is currently appealing the verdict.