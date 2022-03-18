Stop sending guns here

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness yesterday warned Jamaicans living overseas who send guns to Jamaica to end the practice as the Government is intent on working with its law enforcement partners to find and extradite them here for prosecution.

Speaking in the 2022/23 Budget Debate at Gordon House, Holness said that the Government has been making calls on its security partners overseas to assist with the detection of guns coming into the island's ports and the interdiction of people overseas sending these weapons to Jamaica.

“Our partners have been cooperating with us, both on guns and lottery scamming. However, from our side we must show we are serious,” Holness said. “It cannot be that agents at our ports are complicit in facilitating the import of illegal guns and contraband, and nothing is done about it. It cannot be that lottery scammers and other unfit persons are able to get legal guns to carry out their illicit activities,” he said.

“We are tightening up the FLA [Firearm Licensing Authority] and [Jamaica] Customs. We are sending a message to our security partners that the Jamaican Government is serious about stopping illegal guns, gangs, scammers, and drugs, and we will be seeking to intensify our cooperation with our security partners, particularly the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada,” said the prime minister.

“I have a word to all those overseas sending back guns to Jamaica in barrels and TVs: Stop it! We will find you. You mean us no good. Cyaan seh mi neva did warn you,” he added.

He pointed out that the Government has remained unwavering in its strategic focus and resolve to disrupt and dismantle criminal gangs, interdict dons and gunmen, and confiscate every illegal gun in Jamaica. He argued that the failure in the past, by successive governments, to take meaningful and targeted action against Jamaica's biggest threat, the illegal gun, is having lasting consequences for the country today.

“This Government has adopted a multifaceted approach to the problem of illegal guns through legislation, regulations, and law enforcement efforts. The Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act has been tabled in this House and is now being reviewed by a joint select committee. It will introduce harsher penalties for offences connected with the illicit trade, manufacture, stockpiling, possession, profiling, and use of illegal guns,” said Holness.

At the same time, the prime minister told the House that last week Thursday he had approved the transfer of more than 100 acres of hilltop land from the Windsor Farm Property in Wareika Hills to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) for the creation of a special operations base. He said that this is a strategic location from which the JDF can take control of the mountain range in the area, which covers parts of the often volatile Mountain View Avenue and Rockfort areas of lower St Andrew. It will also allow the JDF to conduct a range of operations in support of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and other national security goals.

“This is the first of many more to come. We will not cede an inch of land for criminals to feel they have control and are out of the reach of law enforcement and the Jamaican State,” he said.

He also noted that often intelligence has pointed to crimes being directed from the prisons, including the ordering of murders.

“The phones and contraband do not walk into prisons by themselves. As it stands now, our prisons are a national security risk. Last year I tasked the minister of national security and the JDF to finalise design for a high-security prison and identified the lands where such a prison can be built. The plans are close to completion and the land has been located,” he said.

Holness said that it is an unassailable fact that the investment in building a national security apparatus by his Government is unprecedented. He said that it is important for the country to understand that the Government is pursuing a long-term, multifaceted strategy that will result in sustainable reductions in crime and violence.

“This is not a quick fix. Under Plan Secure Jamaica, we have started to strengthen our national security architecture by increasing the level and intensity of cooperation between agencies in the security space to narrow the opportunities for crime and remove the profit from crimes,” he said.

He noted that, since taking office in 2016, a safer, more secure Jamaica has been and continues to be a priority for his Government.

“I envision a Jamaica where its people live in harmony, where life, nature and property are respected, where our socio-emotional intelligence is such that violence is not used in social interaction. I want to see a Jamaica where the people can sleep with their windows and doors open and I don't resile from that. It is an ambition that we should all have rather than gleefully jeering where the situation seems overwhelming,” he said.