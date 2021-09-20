‘Stop speaking on me’: Sha’Carri rejects Usain Bolt’s advice to speak less and train harder

American track athlete Sha’Carri Richardson doesn’t want anybody speaking about her, not even the world’s fastest man Usain Bolt, who in a recent interview offered her some unsolicited advice.

The eight-time Olympic medalist told The Post what he’d say to Richardson if he had the chance. “I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much … If you talk that big talk, you have to back it up.”

“So just train hard and focus on that,” he continued, “and try to come back do it, and then talk about it.”

But the outspoken Richardson did not like getting advice she didn’t ask for and made that known in her Instagram stories.

In the story screenshot by The Shade Room, Richardson shared a social media post that read: “Everybody want to give advice in the media but none of them actually take the time to speak to her outside the media. So I feel her. Stop speaking on me when you don’t even speak to me.”

The 21-year-old athlete added; “Good ‘humbling morning to y’all” and “I could not have said it better myself.”

Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana and was placed on a 30-day ban. In what was supposed to be her comeback race on Aug. 21 at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, she finished last in 100-metre dash race won by Elaine Thompson-Herah, the double Olympic champion.

And according to Bolt, Richardson’s trash-talking served only to fuel the Jamaica athletes’ desire to defeat her.

“Jamaicans were vexed because she was talking a lot of s–t before the actual race, it is just one of those things,” he said. “Jamaicans don’t like when people talk s–t about us because we are a very proud people. So if you talk about us we are gonna want you to back it up. It definitely gave those women the extra push [to win.]”