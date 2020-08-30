Storm alert! Four disturbances being monitored as hurricane season peaks

As countries in the Caribbean begin the recovery process following the passage of Hurricane Laura, forecasters are keeping an eye on four other systems developing in the region.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the United States said it is monitoring a “quartet of systems” that are currently in the Atlantic basin as the hurricane season approaches its traditional peak, September.

The Miami-based agency said the of most immediate concern is a “low pressure area forecast to form near the US East Coast with a high (70%) chance of becoming a tropical depression later this week”. The NHC said subsequent development is possible, adding that it could become a tropical depression by mid-week.

Additionally, a tropical wave with a broad low pressure area is located near the Caribbean Sea, west of the Windward Islands. “Associated showers and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of organisation, and environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive,” the NHC said.

Interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and the Yucatan should monitor its progress.

Hurricane Laura wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, killing 20 people in Haiti and three more in the Dominican Republic, and causing severe flooding and extended power outages. It later made landfall in the United States where more than half million people were ordered to evacuate and at least three killed.