Storm watch activated for two systems in Atlantic Ocean

Storm watch activated for two systems in Atlantic OceanTuesday, July 21, 2020
Meteorologists are eyeing two systems in the Atlantic Ocean this week as favourable conditions present some potential for them to develop further into major storms.
The first system, a tropical wave located just south of Florida, has a greater than 40 per cent chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Out in the Atlantic Ocean, the second threat, a low-pressure system designated Invest99L, has a greater than 60 per cent chance of developing further in the next 48 hours as it approaches the Leeward Islands.
“Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form during the next day or two while the low moves westward at around 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic. By the weekend, however, less favourable conditions should limit additional development,” the NHC noted in its 8:00 am weather forecast regarding Invest99L.
According to the Florida-based NHC, a gradual development of the tropical wave just south of the US state is possible as it is forecast to move west-northwestward during the next few days.
“This system is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later today, the central Gulf on Wednesday, and the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday,” the weather watchdog indicated.
