Stranded! 270 pilot whales stuck after taking wrong turn near Australia

Stranded! 270 pilot whales stuck after taking wrong turn near AustraliaMonday, September 21, 2020
|
They may be called pilot whales but that doesn’t seem to stop them from getting lost.
About 270 pilot whales are currently stranded on sandbars off Australia’s southern island of Tasmania state.
The mammals are reportedly stranded on two sandbars near the town of Strahan, where a rescue mission will get underway to save them.
Already, roughly 25 of the whales have died after becoming stuck this morning.
However, wildlife experts say a complete assessment has to be done before efforts to free them can begin.
Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service manager said “When we start making an effort (on Tuesday) morning it will be with an outward-going tide.
“That will be in our favour. We’ll be aiming to make the most of that window,” he said.
The incident, while rare, is not an unusual occurrence.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy