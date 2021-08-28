Street Scenes - August 28

Street Scenes - August 28Saturday, August 28, 2021
As Jamaica continued to experience the effects of Tropical Storm Ida yesterday, a system that developed from a tropical wave to a tropical depression and then a tropical storm, all in one day, Jamaica Observer photographers Naphtali Junior and Garfield Robinson captured a few scenes from the streets of the Corporate Area.
Leap of faith
Risking it all, a man leaps to avoid rushing water just in front of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service building at National Heroes' Circle in Kingston yesterday.
Manoeuvring wet roads
Skillfully making his way along Duke Street in downtown Kingston yesterday, with legs elevated this motorcyclist avoids getting wet.
Flooded
Flood water from Tropical Storm Ida gathers at this section a section of Big Pond in St Catherine.
Mad dash
Unable to avoid a flooded section of East Queen Street in downtown Kingston yesterday, a woman quickly wades through the water during a downpour.
Risky
A motorist drives through a flooded section of Big Pond in St Catherine yesterday.
Good form
Rajheim Crawford dives into the water in downtown Kingston yesterday amid a flash flood warning which remained in effect for all parishes up to yesterday evening, influenced by Tropical Storm Ida.
(Photos: Garfield Robinson & Naphtali Junior)
