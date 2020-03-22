Strict measures in place at Trelawny Infirmary amid COVID-19 fears

Strict measures in place at Trelawny Infirmary amid COVID-19 fearsSunday, March 22, 2020
|
Mayor of Falmouth, Colin Gager says
access has been restricted and quarantine areas have been established at the
Trelawny Infirmary.
He said this has been done to protect the occupants, including management and staff, at a time when there is much uncertainty as it relates to the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).
“At the infirmary, we have also set up our sanitisation stations and we sanitise the infirmary on a regular basis. We have cut visits because… our inmates are the older ones and we are told that this virus will affect them even more, so we want to make sure they are safe,” the Mayor said.
Meanwhile, Mayor Gager informed that the Municipal Corporation has suspended the issuing of amusement licences and has cancelled entertainment permits for 54 events, in keeping with Government’s directives against public gatherings.
“We also work closely with the police because we have to make sure that there aren’t any gatherings and the law is upheld,” he added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy