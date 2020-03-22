Strict measures in place at Trelawny Infirmary amid COVID-19 fears

Mayor of Falmouth, Colin Gager says

access has been restricted and quarantine areas have been established at the

Trelawny Infirmary.

He said this has been done to protect the occupants, including management and staff, at a time when there is much uncertainty as it relates to the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).

“At the infirmary, we have also set up our sanitisation stations and we sanitise the infirmary on a regular basis. We have cut visits because… our inmates are the older ones and we are told that this virus will affect them even more, so we want to make sure they are safe,” the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gager informed that the Municipal Corporation has suspended the issuing of amusement licences and has cancelled entertainment permits for 54 events, in keeping with Government’s directives against public gatherings.

“We also work closely with the police because we have to make sure that there aren’t any gatherings and the law is upheld,” he added.