Stricter curfew measures as Jamaica’s COVID-19 cases surge

Jamaica’s

curfew measures have been tightened amid the growing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)

pandemic.

The nation’s islandwide curfew will be brought forward by one hour to 8:00 p.m. beginning tomorrow, September 8 and ending at 5:00 a.m. daily until September 23, 2030.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a virtual press briefing at Jamaica House a short while ago.

Additionally, gatherings have been reduced from 20 persons to 15 persons in public spaces as of Tuesday, September 8 and ending Tuesday, September 22.

Persons 70 years and older will be required to stay at home but will be allowed to leave home once daily for the necessities of life including exercise, attending place of worship etc. The age has been reduced from 75 years due to the high vulnerability of persons in this category, particularly those with co-morbidities, said Holness.

Motor cars will carry one person fewer than the vehicle is licenced to transport beginning tomorrow, September 8 until September 22, Holness said.

The prohibition on funerals and parties will continue until September 22.

Burials will be allowed with strict enforcement of 15 persons, including officiating clergy.

Normal church services may continue with the strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols

Holness also encouraged all businesses to allow employees to work from home if they are able to do so.

Jamaica has recorded 3,183 and 34 deaths as of this evening.