Stricter curfew measures for Whitfield Town, St Andrew and Waterford, St Catherine

Waterford in St Catherine and Whitfield Town in St Andrew are now under stricter curfew measures, which came into effect yesterday, (October 6) after sharp increases in their coronavirus cases.

The new measures were announced by Jamaicaâ€™s Prime Minister Andrew Holness who shared that Whitfield Town has 21 active cases and Waterford 24, including five deaths.

The two areas are now under extended curfew hours and will see their gathering numbers limited and COVID protocols strictly enforced.

The measures include:

1. The curfew began at 6:00 pm yesterday, October 6, to 5:00 am the following day, each day, ending at 5:00 am on October 20, 2020. During curfew hours, only essential workers with identification will be allowed to enter or exit.

2. The gathering limit will be no more than six persons in any public place from October 7 to October 19.

3. All the other existing restrictions such as mask wearing and physical distancing will be strictly enforced.

The northern boundary will run from its start point, which is the intersection of Waltham Park Road and Langard Avenue and then continue north-easterly along Langard Avenue to its intersection with Creighton Avenue, and then easterly along Creighton Avenue and then on to Delacree Road to its intersection with Maxfield Avenue.

The eastern boundary will start from the intersection of Delacree Road and Maxfield Avenue and will continue in a south-westerly direction along Maxfield Avenue to its intersection with Spanish Town Road.

The southern boundary will start from the intersection of Maxfield Avenue and Spanish Town Road and will continue in a north-westerly direction along Spanish Town Road to its intersection with Waltham Park Road.

The western boundary will start from the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Waltham Park Road and will continue in a northerly direction along Waltham Park Road to the start point at its intersection with Langard Avenue.

For the Waterford curfew area, the area of interest spans approximately 0.9 sq. km and is bounded by a 4.2 km perimeter.

The northern boundary will run from its start point, which is the intersection of Caymanas Drive and Adair Drive, and then continue north-easterly along Adair Drive to the water drain (that runs parallel to Dyke Road).

The eastern boundary will continue along Adair Drive in a south-easterly direction to the perimeter wall of Waterford High School.

The southern boundary will continue from Waterford High School in a south-westerly direction along Passagefort Drive to its intersection with Myrtle Way.

The western boundary will continue from the intersection of Passagefort Drive and Myrtle Way and will continue due north on to Caymanas Drive to its intersection with Adair Drive.