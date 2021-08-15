Strong economic rebound is under way, says Clarke

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke says Jamaica is experiencing early signs of a strong economic recovery from the ravages of the novel coronavirus pandemic, providing as evidence, government revenues for the April to June 2021 quarter.

“Over this period, tax revenues performed better than budgeted and tax revenues from all three major tax types improved substantially over last year,” Dr Clarke said in a statement issued to the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

At the same time, Clarke cautioned that while the economic rebound is good news, the pandemic is still here, uncertainties and risks remain and as such celebration would be premature.

Following is the full text of Minister Clarke's statement.

The Jamaican economy is showing early signs of a strong and resilient economic recovery. The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) is forecasting first quarter economic growth of between seven per cent and nine per cent. That would be the highest quarterly growth rate in Jamaica's history and higher than regional counterparts who have already reported.

In prior economic crises, severe economic contraction has led to other problems which perpetuated the economic contraction over years. Many countries face that challenge today. So far, unlike in the past, this is not the Jamaican experience this time around. We are looking at a sharp V-shaped recovery — the first such kind of recovery we have had from a major economic crisis.

The evidence of the beginning of an economic recovery is abundantly clear in the performance of government revenues for the first three months of the year (April to June 2021). Over this period, tax revenues performed better than budgeted and tax revenues from all three major tax types improved substantially over last year. For the April to June 2021 quarter, tax revenues derived from income and profits were six per cent higher than the corresponding period last year, tax revenues derived from production and consumption were 19.8 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year, and tax revenues derived from international trade were 40.5 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year.

With respect to international trade there are several factors at play. The first is that, given the openness of the Jamaican economy, tax revenue from international trade is the most sensitive to prevailing economic conditions. For instance, last year, as the pandemic began, tax revenues from international trade collapsed by 37 per cent for the April to June 2020 quarter as compared with April to June 2019, while tax revenues from production and consumption fell by a comparatively smaller 20 per cent over the same comparative period.

On the economic rebound in April to June 2021 we are seeing very similar sensitivities, but on the upside this time tax revenues from production and consumption are up by 19.8 per cent, while tax revenues from international trade are up by 40.5 per cent.

The primary explanatory factor of increased tax revenues from international trade is the significant expansion in trade volumes as compared with last year, which is a testimony to the economic recovery under way. Data from the Jamaica Customs Agency indicate that the net weight of goods imported, a proxy indicator of underlying trade volume, increased by 100 per cent over the first six months of this year, as compared to 2020.

By contrast, the average J$/US$ exchange rate over the period April to June 2021 was six per cent higher than over the period April to June 2020. A higher exchange rate is therefore a much smaller and much more secondary explanatory factor of tax revenue increases from international trade activities.

More details on the increase in the net weight of goods imported: Most of Jamaica's energy is derived from imported commodities. In an economic downturn, energy use collapses. However, as the economy rebounds sharply, and economic activity increases dramatically, energy use in the household, hotel, business, and industrial enterprise also rises sharply.

For January to June 2020, the net weight of all classes of imported energy commodities, in aggregate, fell precipitously — by 54 per cent — as compared with January to June 2019. For the period January to June 2021, however, the net weight of all classes of imported energy commodities increased by 177 per cent over January to June 2021, surpassing pre-COVID-19 levels of January to June 2019. This is consistent with, and compelling evidence of, the very strong economic recovery that is under way.

Freight costs have increased substantially, especially for the long-haul routes from Asia. This is certainly an issue. However, data from the Jamaica Customs Agency indicate that, across the great diversity of goods imported to Jamaica, higher freight costs would have been a negligible factor in accounting for the observed increases in tax revenue from international trade.

Jamaica Customs Agency data indicate that the total declared freight cost paid to shippers for all goods imported to Jamaica during January to June 2021 was US$76.3 million. This compares with total declared freight cost paid to shippers of US$55.8 million for the similar period last year. The increase in declared freight costs paid to shippers on imports was US$20.5 million or 36 per cent year over year. Bear in mind, however, that many goods entering Jamaica benefit from duty-free exemption, including raw materials and intermediate goods used in manufacturing and some finished goods used in tourism, under the productive input relief regime.

However, even if duties were applied on all of this freight cost increase, the yield to the Government would have been about $600 million over the six-month period January to June 2021 which could not begin to explain the $11 billion tax revenue increase from international trade over the shorter three months April to June 2021.

The budget was built on the assumption of five per cent real gross domestic product (GDP) growth. At the time there were those, including the Opposition, who questioned whether this was attainable. The PIOJ is projecting that this growth assumption was actually significantly surpassed in the April to June quarter. This is reflected in revenue out-turn exceeding budget for the first three months of the fiscal year.

There is still some way to go until the end of the fiscal year and the health situation is still evolving, which poses some amount of uncertainty. As such, we cannot get ahead of ourselves. But the signs of economic recovery are unmistakable and thus far very encouraging.

It is important to note that although debt levels climbed to the very high level of 110 per cent of GDP, and although we lost US$2.5 billion of foreign exchange supply, deliberate policy focus has ensured that the COVID-19 economic shock has not spilled over into a balance of payments crisis or into a fiscal/debt problem or an inflation crisis. This has allowed economic activity to rebound handsomely and in record time, from a historical perspective.

This economic rebound is good news. However, the pandemic is still here, uncertainties and risks remain and as such celebration would be premature. Moreover the pandemic has unleashed heavy expenditure pressure in all areas and from all ministries. We cannot do everything at the same time. We have to contend with these pressures in the best ways possible and continue to prioritise. This is not easy. But we are in a better position with economic recovery under way than we would have otherwise been. It is important for the economic recovery to continue so we can surpass pre-COVID levels of economic output in good time.

It's now even more important, in the face of evidence of a strong rebound, to continue our approach of maintaining a policy stance that reduces the risk of negative spillovers in light of our multiple points of vulnerability. While we must be responsive, we cannot be reckless.

In this year's budget the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) programmed receipt of a one-off $30 billion dividend from the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) out of profits consistent with the BOJ Act. This dividend came in on time and on budget in the very first week of the fiscal year. Having this balance on hand put the GOJ in a good position. Of course, however, this dividend contributes to the financing of the $60-billion Social and Economic Recovery and Vaccine (SERVE) Jamaica Programme, which has expenditure programmed over 12 months of the fiscal year but weighted towards the latter half of the year.

It is the SERVE Jamaica Programme that is facilitating the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. Also under this programme, $2.3 billion has been spent extending temporary unemployment support to people who experienced job losses due to COVID-19, making 12 months of unemployment support for between 40,000 and 50,000 Jamaicans. Under the SERVE Jamaica Programme we are funding additional digital devices for students, providing cash incentives for vaccination to the elderly, which could add up to billions, depending on the uptake, and funding $31 billion of infrastructure spending.

A continued strong economic rebound is in everyone's interest. But it's not guaranteed nor is it automatic. To continue to achieve it we have to remain vigilant with a policy mix that is responsive, yet sustainable. With the results to date, however, there is every reason for optimism.