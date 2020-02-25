Stronger measures will be implemented in schools, says Karl Samuda

Minister with oversight for Education, Karl Samuda, says strong measures will be implemented to ensure that schools are safe places for students and teachers, amid reports of violence at some institutions.

“I can assure you that we are going to take all necessary measures to put a stop to this. The measures that will have to be implemented may be harsh, but it’s something we cannot compromise, because what is happening today is totally unacceptable,” he said.

The Minister was speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding by the Ministry, Restaurants of Jamaica at the Mona Heights Primary School in St. Andrew, on February 20.

Samuda said the measures will be discussed with the leadership of the Ministry, and that Cabinet will be briefed on the matter during its next meeting on Monday, February 24.

“We are hearing of new cases of assault against the teacher, assault among the children, and breaches of our existing fences to have access to the schools,” the Minister noted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Samuda said perimeter fences at 20 schools will be upgraded to curtail access to the institutions.

“We did a complete islandwide assessment of the perimeter fences and the problems of being able to access the schools from that particular area and the cost is very prohibitive; it came to $5 billion, and we are starting this year with 20 schools,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that as resources become available, more schools will benefit from the initiative.