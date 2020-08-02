Struggling LIAT suffers another major blow as CEO bows out

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the

cash-strapped regional carrier, LIAT, Julie Reifer-Jones, has resigned effective

Saturday (August 1).

In a letter sent to LIAT employees, Reifer-Jones confirmed her resignation.

According to a report from the , Reifer-Jones had tendered her resignation earlier, but in the letter she told employees that she had been asked by Shareholders and the Board of Directors to stay on.Antigua Observer

However, the appointment of an administrator by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, charged with reorganising LIAT, paved the way for Reifer-Jones’ departure.

According to Reifer-Jones, LIAT Administrator, Cleveland Seaforth, was so appointed on Tuesday, July 25.

Reifer-Jones, who is from Barbados, was appointed LIAT’s Chief Financial Officer in 2008 and was subsequently appointed CEO in 2017, becoming the first woman to hold that position.