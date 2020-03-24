Students’ Loan Bureau defers loan payments for three months

The Students’ Loan Bureau will defer repayments for all loans, principals, and interest, and waive late fees for three months because of the coronavirus.

The announcement was made by Minister of Finance, Dr Nigel Clarke in Parliament on Tuesday evening, as he closed the 2020/2021 Budget Debate.

“Payments due April, May and June, do not have to be repaid but make sure you start back in July. This will not result in losses to the SLB, but the timing difference of payment will have a cash flow impact,” he said.

This forms part of the government measures to alleviate the impact of coronavirus on Jamaicans.