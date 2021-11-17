Students must be fully vaccinated, wait 14 days in order to attend classes

Dear Mr Brown:

I just received a study permit and I want to know whether I need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to start classes. I plan on travelling to Canada in December. I will have hybrid classes for which some of my classes will be held remotely, so I will not have to go to school very often.

– MM

Dear MM:

I can provide general information as you did not specify the college that you would be attending. I work for many schools in Canada so I can give you a summary of the registration requirements for classes starting in January 2022, as most school follow similar policies.

Class delivery

Programmes will be delivered as follows for January 2022:

• Virtual (previously remote): All courses and learning activities will be delivered remotely and you will not be required to come on campus.

• Hybrid (Remote + on-campus): Some learning activities will require you to come on-campus.

• On-Campus: All courses are delivered on-campus.

• Online: Online programmes and courses will continue to be delivered completely online.

• Multi-modal means on-campus with virtual option (student's choice)

Colleges anticipate that all international students will need to be in Canada, with a valid study permit, in order to start their studies in January 2022, regardless of the delivery method of your programme.

Vaccination policy

As a general rule, students must by fully vaccinated and undergone the 14-day waiting period beforehand in order to attend classes. As such, I would personally recommend vaccination as soon possible to be able to meet the requirements and be able to attend on-campus classes. There is a one-dose vaccine that are available.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated, and those choosing to be unvaccinated will not be permitted access to campus, unless they have been approved for an exemption (religious or medical.)

An unvaccinated college community member who has an approved bona fide exemption, the following requirements would apply:

• One must present proof of two negative rapid antigen tests from two different days during the past seven days any time you are required to access a college campus, if one is regularly attending campus (multiple times per week).

• Proof of a negative PCR test (within the past 48 hours) will also be accepted to gain access to the campus for single visits, as an alternative to rapid antigen testing.

Please also be mindful of the fact that when landing in Canada, students will still be required to demonstrate that their travel is non-discretionary. This change in guidance will apply to all international student arrivals regardless of their vaccination status. To be able to enter Canada, international students must also continue to meet all requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and Regulations, including having a valid study permit and a valid letter of acceptance from a designated learning institution.

– Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com