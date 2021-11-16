Students owe NCU $577 million

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Northern Caribbean University (NCU) says it is owed $577 million by hundreds of students. But, instead of delisting them, the Seventh-day Adventist–run college has been absorbing the cost of keeping them enrolled and is now appealing to the Government and private sector to provide support.

Some of the students are from underserved communities and are being assisted through NCU's Restoring Every Student's Confidence Using Education (RESCUE) programme.

“When they start with us, these are the same students who [help] us to win many of the competitions, because they are highly talented,” NCU President Dr Lincoln Edwards told the Jamaica Observer.

“However, what is happening is that these students come, they are doing well, but they are not able to sustain themselves in school, so consequently the university is running high levels of receivables because of the inability of many of the students to pay,” he added.

“What should an administrator like myself do? Should I release these students back to communities of hopelessness from which they came with all that energy?” he asked.

Dr Edwards said it is a better investment to grant scholarships and other support to the students, “allow them to finish and become useful citizens rather than for them to become hopeless [and] become attracted by criminal elements”.

“Then the State has to find resources to keep them in custody or businesses have to find additional funds for security, because crime will be increased if all of these bright kids are let go into the society with no hope,” he said.

Pointing out that some students are faced with difficulty in finding guarantors to access funding from the Students' Loan Bureau, Dr Edwards called for support for the Mandeville-based university and other private institutions.

“It is much better... to work with private institutions like NCU to educate these students, to teach them values — which is what we do here, we focus on character, creativity and competence — and then allow them to go into society and become useful citizens,” he said.

He cited NCU's accomplishments in the International Business Model Competition and Microsoft's Imagine Cup as testament of the university's reach.

“NCU is the only university in the Caribbean that has won the International Business Model and only the second outside of North America, so that is a signal honour that I think people should want to support so more of our students can get opportunities,” he said.

Dr Edwards argued that supporting private institutions would greatly benefit the private sector.

“The private institutions have over half the number of students trained in the country, and with all the struggles no direct help has come from [the] Government,” he said.

“The private sector now needs to look at private institutions and make sure that they work with them to do more for them, because educating our students will benefit the private sector in terms of reducing the crime rate and [providing] a greater, trained workforce,” he added.

“The Government institutions alone cannot carry the burden, they cannot provide tertiary education for all our students. So, private institutions like NCU and others should be supported so that we can move from under 20 per cent to the 40 to 50 per cent of our people having access to tertiary [education] just for national development,” he told the Observer.

“When you look at it broadly, UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) has said that for a developing country to sustain development, 40 to 50 per cent of its population must have access to tertiary education. Jamaica has under 20 per cent, so in terms of sustained development we have a long way to go,” Dr Edwards said, adding that support from the Government and private sector would see the country's growth potential being “realised”.

“[It] will fundamentally change the country. So, if we are just going to rely on Government institutions it is going to take a long time for us to move from under 20 per cent to the 40 to 50 per cent. The country cannot afford that wait — that is lost productivity, lost development. In terms of a national prerogative, I am calling upon the private sector and other people of goodwill to pay attention to the private educational institutions and to provide support for them so that they can expand what they do and train more of our people so that the growth potential of Jamaica can be realised. We have been struggling for a long time and that 40 to 50 per cent eludes us still,” he said.

According to Dr Edwards, NCU does not get direct support from the Government, unlike public universities which are subsidised. Indirect support, he said, is received for students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) or those who get scholarships from the Ministry of Education.

He also said the university benefits from waivers on some educational material, but it is not enough.