Students to get healthier meals in next school year

Students will be provided with healthier meal options under the National School Feeding Programme come September next year.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, said that more local ground provisions and fruits will be made available to schools as opposed to cheaper alternatives, which are often high in sugar content.

“Come September of next year, it is our plan, working in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the Ministry of Health and Wellness and with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), to make significant strides in the National School Feeding Programme,” he said.

“With this, we will create better nutrition for our children, while creating wealth among our small farmers.”

He was addressing the quarterly media briefing at the Ministry’s Hope Gardens offices in St Andrew on Thursday (December 5).