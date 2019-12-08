Students to get healthier meals in next school year

Students to get healthier meals in next school yearSunday, December 08, 2019
|
Students will be provided with healthier meal options under the National School Feeding Programme come September next year.
Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, said that more local ground provisions and fruits will be made available to schools as opposed to cheaper alternatives, which are often high in sugar content.
“Come September of next year, it is our plan, working in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the Ministry of Health and Wellness and with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), to make significant strides in the National School Feeding Programme,” he said.
“With this, we will create better nutrition for our children, while creating wealth among our small farmers.”
He was addressing the quarterly media briefing at the Ministry’s Hope Gardens offices in St Andrew on Thursday (December 5).
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy