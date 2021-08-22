Students' vaccine blitz off to steady start, but...

THE islandwide COVID-19 vaccination blitz for students age 12 and over got off got off to a steady start yesterday but the lack of adequate health-care workers to speed up the process dampened the day for many.

Dr Mindi Fitz-Henley, president of the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association, told the Jamaica Observer that the current strain on the health system brought on by Jamaica experiencing a third wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, plus the presence of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus were major factors responsible for the slow process as doctors and nurses are stretched thin.

“Nurses and doctors are working longer hours. We have limited staff and could definitely do with more nurses, but everyone is working. Everyone is very busy at the hospitals with the surge, even as we try to operate four vaccination sites for our children,” Dr Fitz-Henley said.

Dr Yohance Rodriguez, acting regional technical director for the South East Regional Authority who was present at Merl Grove High School vaccination centre, said though the turnout was good, the vaccine is new to the country and there were a lot of peculiarities associated with its administration.

“There are many idiosyncrasies with the vaccine in terms of the preparation and administration. The vaccine itself is a slow vaccine to prepare but everything is going well,” Dr Rodriguez said.

He explained that the lengthy wait period was not intentional, as many people believed.

“The people think that we are delaying them, but it is not intentional. We are following everything to the T and we started registering at 7:30 this morning. We're proceeding along as fast as we can,” he said, adding that at noon, close to 500 students were already vaccinated.

Fern Henlon, public health nurse running the floor at the vaccination centre set up at Jamaica College, said it was very hectic and some people were disgruntled. However, they got more staff on the ground and did their best to mitigate the frustration.

“They may not be happy, but we did our best. It was over 500 including students and other family members,” she said.

Nurse Henlon, like Dr Rodriguez, alluded to the process of preparing the Pfizer vaccine that prolonged the wait time.

“It's a new vaccine, but we are used to it today so it will be easier tomorrow. The other vaccines is a straight pull up but this we had to mix. We had to use one needle to mix and another to pull, so that took some time,” she said.

At the National Arena, Dr Debbie Carrington said things were running smoothly but appealed to parents who have children 12 and over to come forward with them.

“Anyone who is 12 years and older can come in to get vaccinated, we are not putting any restrictions on it. We want the children to get back to face-to-face school, so it's important they get vaccinated so it doesn't impact their achievements [and] social skills,” she said.

Several students and parents expressed relief and contentment that they were able to access the vaccines and get a chance to return to face-to-face school.

Jacqueline Downie, who took her sons to get vaccinated, said online learning negatively impacted them and in order to avoid a repeat, she was playing her part.

“Online classes are terrible and I wouldn't want my enemy to go through it,” she said.

Fifteen-year-old Tareek Campbell, who is heading into fourth form at Calabar High School, said he was excited about getting the vaccine as he felt like someone locked up with only the Internet and a screen, and he was eager to see his friends, peers and teachers again.

Immaculate Conception High School student, 15-year-old Gabrielle Mair said she was upbeat and wants everyone to take the vaccine “so we can all go back to normal”.

She added that getting the chance to return to school means a lot because online learning is very challenging.

Her mother, Kim Mair, echoed similar sentiments and stressed how important it was for children and parents to get vaccinated, especially with the Delta variant of the virus present in the island.

“It is very frightening. Our health sector cannot manage this COVID variant so I really want to encourage everyone, even persons who are afraid, to do it. The fear of taking vaccines is real, but go in spite of your fears. Do it for yourselves, for your community, for your country,” Mair said.

Abigail Gordon, who displayed a bit of fear before taking the vaccine, said it was not as bad as she had thought it would have been. The Holy Childhood High School student said online school is definitely not for her and she works better when she is around people, hence she braved up.

Brothers, 14-year-old Levar Meade and 13-year-old Leron Meade also expressed anticipation about returning to their school now that they were on track to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sophia Thomas said she brought her sons out as getting the shot means protecting them and others. Her son, Sheng Lee, had few words: “Mi just wah go back a school.”

Ardenne High School student Andre Brown said the transition from face-to-face to online classes was rough and he was happy to get vaccinated in order to return to school, especially since he is in his exit exams year.

Taneish Wisdom said her entire family in Jamaica and abroad are vaccinated and, wanting to protect her son and get him reintegrated into his academic and co-curricular activities, she brought him out.

Her son, Kingston College student Chadrich Banton, said COVID-19 is tough for everyone, but he is glad he got vaccinated and was happy that he saw his friends waiting to also be vaccinated.

An entire family also showed up. Father Winston Jones said though the family has been observing the COVID-19 protocols, he was concerned about the potential threat of the Delta variant.

“We decided to come to get it out of the way and protect ourselves,” Jones said.